Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 89,340 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,340 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 2.5% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $43,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. 1,564,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

