China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.35 on Friday. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 40.43% and a negative return on equity of 86.48%.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

