Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CFO Sells $1,977,480.35 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.26. 748,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.41. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $131.64.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

