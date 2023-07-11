Citigroup Boosts Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $19.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Price Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 10.99. Navient has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Navient by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Navient by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Navient by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.