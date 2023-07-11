Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.67.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $171.89 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $172.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $69,426.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,194.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $69,426.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,194.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total transaction of $503,721.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,947.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,259,041 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

