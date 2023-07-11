Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $3.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDE. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bankshares set a $4.25 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Routledge bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $25,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 301,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,631.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,080. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Stock Up 5.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.53. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.13 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.