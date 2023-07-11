Comparing BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) and Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) and Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BJ’s Wholesale Club and Dollarama’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Wholesale Club $19.32 billion 0.45 $513.18 million $3.78 17.10 Dollarama N/A N/A N/A $2.04 32.26

BJ’s Wholesale Club has higher revenue and earnings than Dollarama. BJ’s Wholesale Club is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dollarama, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

93.0% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Dollarama shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BJ’s Wholesale Club and Dollarama, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Wholesale Club 1 6 8 0 2.47 Dollarama 0 2 0 0 2.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus target price of $74.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.08%. Dollarama has a consensus target price of $93.94, indicating a potential upside of 42.77%. Given Dollarama’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dollarama is more favorable than BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Wholesale Club and Dollarama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Wholesale Club 2.64% 53.66% 8.30% Dollarama N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BJ’s Wholesale Club beats Dollarama on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app. The company was formerly known as Beacon Holding Inc. and changed its name to BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. in February 2018. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc. operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc. in September 2009. Dollarama Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mount Royal,Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.