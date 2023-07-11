ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Raised to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CNVVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 305 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.73) in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.83) to GBX 225 ($2.89) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ConvaTec Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.80) to GBX 300 ($3.86) in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.50.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.23.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

