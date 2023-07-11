Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.50

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 706069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNM. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $123,322.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,381.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,667.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,955,807 shares of company stock valued at $813,730,379. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 60,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 43,097 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 234,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 104,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,147,000 after buying an additional 752,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 62,223 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

