Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised Credicorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Credicorp Stock Down 0.7 %

BAP opened at $150.59 on Friday. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $113.21 and a 1-year high of $158.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.83 and a 200-day moving average of $136.33.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.27). Credicorp had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $6.7385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 16.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,104,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,409,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

See Also

