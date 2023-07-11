Critical Analysis: Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) and Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Tenable has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enfusion has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of Enfusion shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tenable shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Enfusion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $683.19 million 7.32 -$92.22 million ($0.83) -52.46 Enfusion $157.18 million 8.27 -$7.65 million $0.04 279.50

This table compares Tenable and Enfusion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enfusion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enfusion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tenable and Enfusion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 5 12 0 2.71 Enfusion 1 3 1 0 2.00

Tenable currently has a consensus target price of $48.63, indicating a potential upside of 11.68%. Enfusion has a consensus target price of $11.08, indicating a potential downside of 0.86%. Given Tenable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tenable is more favorable than Enfusion.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and Enfusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -13.02% -30.21% -5.83% Enfusion 1.81% 2.81% 2.42%

Summary

Enfusion beats Tenable on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution. The company also offers Tenable.ad, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable.ot, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities; Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture. In addition, it provides Nessus, a vulnerability assessment solution for cybersecurity industry and enterprise platform; and Nessus Expert, that enables users to programmatically detect cloud infrastructure misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in the design and build phase. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. It also offers accounting/general ledger system, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion analytics system, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

