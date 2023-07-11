Critical Comparison: Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) & SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY – Get Free Report) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hyve Group and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyve Group N/A N/A N/A SPAR Group 0.61% 11.79% 4.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hyve Group and SPAR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyve Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 SPAR Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hyve Group and SPAR Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyve Group N/A N/A N/A $0.55 1.49 SPAR Group $261.27 million 0.11 -$730,000.00 $0.07 18.14

Hyve Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SPAR Group. Hyve Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPAR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of SPAR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPAR Group beats Hyve Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyve Group

As of May 22, 2023, Hyve Group Plc operates as a subsidiary of Providence Equity LLP.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. It also provides retailer specific services consisting of in-store services, including new store openings, new store sets and existing store resets and remodels, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. In addition, the company assembles furniture, grills, and other products in stores, homes, and offices; performs ongoing routed coverage at retail locations; and offers in-home and in-office assembly to customers who purchase their product from retailers. Further, it provides staff and distribution center experienced resources to retailers and consumer goods manufacturers; offers retail compliance and price audit services initiated by retailers and manufacturers and focuses on validating store promotions, auditing compliance with branding and signage, verifying product placement and displays, collecting inventory levels, and out-of-stock status; and competitive price intelligence gathering for retailers, as well as ensuring price accuracy and consistency within the retail itself. The company serves grocery discount, dollar, convenience, cash and carry, home improvement, consumer electronics, automotive, and office supply stores; pharmacies; and mass merchandisers. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

