Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Declares $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Croghan Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CHBH remained flat at $47.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $53.42. Croghan Bancshares has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Get Croghan Bancshares alerts:

About Croghan Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services, and trust department services.

Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.