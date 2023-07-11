Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Declares $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Croghan Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of CHBH remained flat at $47.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $53.42. Croghan Bancshares has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $63.00.
About Croghan Bancshares
