Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0168 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

Cummins has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Cummins has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cummins to earn $20.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

NYSE:CMI traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.59. 1,141,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.13. Cummins has a one year low of $191.60 and a one year high of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,679,000 after buying an additional 49,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cummins by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,194,000 after buying an additional 43,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

