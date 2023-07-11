Daniel R. Hart Sells 1,269 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $17,474.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,063.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 4.8 %

CDMO stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.36. 774,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

