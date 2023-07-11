Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Gap Up to $52.00

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.00, but opened at $53.42. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 594 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DKL shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.25). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. The business had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 113.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek Logistics Partners

In related news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $99,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 171,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,871.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,137 shares of company stock worth $1,752,022. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,479,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,142,000 after acquiring an additional 214,868 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 142.7% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.