Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.44

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.
Several research firms have commented on DWVYF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38.
Derwent London plc owns 75 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.9 billion as at 30 June 2022, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
