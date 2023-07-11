DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Sells $276,540.00 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $276,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Scott Guy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,986 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $265,179.80.

On Thursday, May 18th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $205,205.00.

DOCN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.97. 1,202,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,194. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

