Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.29

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 1410351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFAC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

