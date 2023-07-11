Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stake Lifted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DFUS stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 22,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,660. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $48.26.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

