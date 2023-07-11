DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.31

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 24264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,451.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$35.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 161.52% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of C$49.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post 0.007874 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.