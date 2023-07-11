Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.48

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $45.43, with a volume of 25942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.08.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,655,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

