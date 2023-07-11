Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.48

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $45.43, with a volume of 25942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.08.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,655,000.
The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.
