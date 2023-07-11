Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.26. 23,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market cap of $469.44 million and a P/E ratio of -44.56. Donegal Group has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $16.87.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.99 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donegal Group

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 146,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,279,868.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,892,649 shares in the company, valued at $185,168,544.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 146,427 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,279,868.39. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,892,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,168,544.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $544,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,135.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 195,127 shares of company stock worth $3,009,289 and sold 120,000 shares worth $1,868,400. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.