Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DWL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.83) target price on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Dowlais Group Stock Down 5.9 %

Dowlais Group stock traded down GBX 7.35 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 117.65 ($1.51). 3,623,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,638,533. Dowlais Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 148 ($1.90). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -1,960.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Dowlais Group

In other Dowlais Group news, insider Liam Butterworth bought 410,548 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £496,763.08 ($639,087.97). In related news, insider Alexandra Innes bought 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £7,389.84 ($9,507.06). Also, insider Liam Butterworth bought 410,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £496,763.08 ($639,087.97). Insiders acquired a total of 561,054 shares of company stock valued at $68,259,161 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Featured Stories

