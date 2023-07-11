DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $36.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of DraftKings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.87.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $28.86 on Friday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $2,228,385.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,958.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,403 in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

