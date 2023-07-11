Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $102.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $89.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.