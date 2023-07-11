Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 837 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 375.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $1,728,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 143,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $339.21. 592,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,588. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $344.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.97, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

