Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 0.8% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 29,414 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.13. 599,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,479. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

