Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $499.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,830. The company has a fifty day moving average of $425.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.22. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The company has a market cap of $227.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.