Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,067,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $74,297,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after purchasing an additional 474,174 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.56. 53,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,410. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $84.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 84.60%.

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

