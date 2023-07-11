Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Jennison Associates LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,574,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854,917 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.7% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,944,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $7.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $445.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,497. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.72 and a 200-day moving average of $381.44. The stock has a market cap of $422.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

