Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $445,944,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $449.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $469.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.44. The firm has a market cap of $426.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

