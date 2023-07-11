ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.0594 on Top Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. ELIS has a total market cap of $11.87 million and $1,050.72 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019477 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,535.44 or 1.00068829 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.06760979 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $36.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

