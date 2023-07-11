Ellington Financial Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 97.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

EFC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 611,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,236. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 46.90 and a quick ratio of 46.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $923.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.87.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $27.56 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 254,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 26,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,447 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,202,000 after acquiring an additional 215,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 146,682 shares during the period. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

