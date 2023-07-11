Empire (EMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on July 31st

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.49.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

