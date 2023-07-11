Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.64. 47,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $188.23 and a 52 week high of $237.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

