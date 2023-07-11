EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 487,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 517,304 shares.The stock last traded at $47.36 and had previously closed at $47.25.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 147.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 489.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,226,000 after buying an additional 687,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 903.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 500,745 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 914,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,479,000 after buying an additional 389,770 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

