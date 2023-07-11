EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.61.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $40.29 on Friday. EQT has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EQT will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

