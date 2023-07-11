ERC20 (ERC20) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $327.38

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.31 million and approximately $327.38 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017156 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019050 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,574.65 or 1.00014884 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01002976 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $495.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars.

