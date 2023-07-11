Ergo (ERG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $294,390.13

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $85.78 million and $294,390.13 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,546.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.39 or 0.00315425 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.28 or 0.00897580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.21 or 0.00540647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00061501 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000257 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00129834 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,352,453 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.