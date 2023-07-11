Ethereum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.97 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,882.63 or 0.06163502 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $226.31 billion and $4.97 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00043505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030173 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,208,182 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

