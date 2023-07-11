ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (BDCZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on July 24th

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4292 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.38.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. 12,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B as of its most recent SEC filing.

