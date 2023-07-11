ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (BDCX) to Issue Dividend of $1.17 on July 24th

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.1713 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of BDCX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551. ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06.

