Everdome (DOME) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Everdome (DOME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Everdome has a market capitalization of $21.06 million and $274,309.00 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everdome has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

