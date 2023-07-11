Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,056 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $18,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 984.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,476 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Evergy by 377.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,793,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,800 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.40. 128,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,310. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

