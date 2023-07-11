FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $441.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $395.31 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.79.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,014,000. Amundi increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after buying an additional 109,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,770,000 after buying an additional 84,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

