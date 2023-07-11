FantasyGold Price Reaches $31.83 on Major Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for $31.83 or 0.00103966 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $4.44 billion and $107.24 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 62.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

