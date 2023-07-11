Fiera Capital Corp Sells 182,836 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,972,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 182,836 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 2.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $732,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at NIKE
In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NIKE Price Performance
NKE stock opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.42 and its 200 day moving average is $119.19. The firm has a market cap of $162.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
