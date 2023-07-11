Financial Contrast: AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) versus Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD)

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Free Report) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. AngloGold Ashanti pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Barrick Gold pays out 666.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Barrick Gold and AngloGold Ashanti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A AngloGold Ashanti 2 0 1 0 1.67

AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.43%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 1.06% 3.48% 2.39% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.01 billion 2.63 $432.00 million $0.06 275.50 AngloGold Ashanti $4.48 billion 1.88 $297.00 million N/A N/A

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than AngloGold Ashanti.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats AngloGold Ashanti on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas, Asia, and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia. It also holds 92.5% interest in the Cerro Vanguardia project situated in Argentina; 70% interest in the Tropicana property in Australia; and 85% interest in the Siguiri project in Guinea. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

