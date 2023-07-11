First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.
NASDAQ FCEF traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.31. 28,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $714,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.
The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.
